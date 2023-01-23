RBI extends bank locker agreement deadline to Dec 31

Banks get time till Dec 31 to execute revised agreement with locker holders

Banks have been asked to notify all their customers of the revised requirements by April 30, 2023

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 23 2023, 21:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 21:51 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The RBI on Monday extended the time till December-end for banks to enter into revised agreements with safe deposit locker holders as a large number of customers are yet to do so.

In August, 2021 the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had asked banks to enter into revised agreements with the existing locker holders by January 1, 2023 in view of various developments in the area of banking and technology, nature of consumer grievances and also the feedback received.

"However, it has come to the notice of RBI that a large number of customers are yet to sign the revised agreement.

"In many cases, the banks are yet to inform the customers about the need to do so before the stipulated date (January 1, 2023)," the central bank said in a statement while extending the deadline for banks to complete the process of renewal of agreements for the existing safe deposit lockers in a phased manner by December 31, 2023.

Also Read | RBI’s rate-setting panel to hold special meet next week

Banks have been asked to notify all their customers of the revised requirements by April 30, 2023 and ensure that at least 50 per cent and 75 per cent of their existing customers have executed the revised agreements by June 30 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Banks also have to facilitate execution of the fresh/supplementary stamped agreements with their customers by taking measures such as arranging stamp papers, electronic execution of agreement, e-stamping, and providing a copy of the executed agreement to the customer.

The RBI also said in cases where operations in lockers have been frozen for non-execution of agreement by January 1, 2023, "the same shall be unfrozen with immediate effect".

The August 2021 guidelines pertain to customer due diligence, model locker agreement, locker rent, security of strong rooms, and attachment and recovery of contents in a locker and the articles by any law enforcement authority, among others.

The RBI further said there is a need for revision in the Model Agreement drafted by the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) to fully comply with the revised instructions.

"IBA is being advised separately to review and revise the Model Agreement to ensure that it complies with the requirements of circular dated August 18, 2021 and circulate a revised version to all banks by February 28, 2023," it said in a circular.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

RBI
Banking
India News
bank locker

What's Brewing

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul wed at Khandala farmhouse

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

Off-beaten Indian places top trending on Airbnb in 2022

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

What happened to all of science's big breakthroughs?

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

Why women should invest in guaranteed-return plans

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

In Pics | World’s most powerful passports in 2023

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

Most favourite co-star: Deepika on working with SRK

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

92 fossil nests of India's largest dinosaurs found

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

Indian cricketers pray at Ujjain temple ahead of NZ ODI

 