Banks in Kashmir becoming hotspots of gatherings amid COVID-19 lockdown

At a time when authorities are imposing COVID-19 lockdown in Kashmir with an iron fist, banks are becoming hotspots of gatherings as customers hardly maintain any distance in queues.

Social media has been flooded with pictures of people sitting in long queues outside the bank branches across the valley without mandatory social distancing.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

At many places, the beneficiaries are seen standing shoulder-to-shoulder in queues outside the banks to withdraw the financial assistance credited to their accounts under different central schemes as part of a relief package in view of the lockdown due to coronavirus.

The beneficiaries have received assistance under various social welfare schemes, which include Jan Dan Yojana, PM Kissan Yojana and under model welfare schemes for building and construction workers. The funds are being directly credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries.

“This is a matter of grave concern which is going unnoticed. The way people assemble outside bank branches can prove deadly for all of us. What is the point of putting permanent barricades on roads in some places when at other places, people are assembling like a herd of sheep,” asked Tariq Khan, a social activist.

He questioned the rationale of keeping banks entirely open when COVID-19 is spreading like wildfire. “There is no doubt that poor people need money to buy essentials, but the manner in which banks are operating in Kashmir raises questions over the claims of authorities about imposing lockdown. On one hand, they beat people on roads mercilessly while on the other, banks are allowed to operate like on normal days,” Khan alleged.

Track state-wise confirmed coronavirus cases here

A senior official of J&K Bank said they have given strict instructions to its staff about maintaining social-distancing. “However, we fail at times as people don’t obey. The police need to be on duty to ensure people maintain distance with each other,” he said.

The official defended the decision to keep all bank branches open. “If we close some, the rush at other branches will increase. It is a double-edged sword. If we close banks, people will suffer, if we keep them open, there is a chance of the spread of COVID. People have to behave and follow instructions properly,” he added.