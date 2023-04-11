Baramulla: J&K cops, Army bust terror module, arrest 2

Baramulla: Jammu & Kashmir cops, Army bust terror module, 2 arrested

A case has been filed against the accused under the Arms Act

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, Baramulla,
  • Apr 11 2023, 05:56 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2023, 05:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Baramulla Police and the Indian Army busted a terror module and arrested 2 terrorist associates of LeT, Farooq Ahmad Parra & Saima Bashir, along with arms & ammunition.

A case has been filed against the accused under the Arms Act, Jammu and Kashmir police said. 

 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu & Kashmir
Police
Indian Army
Terror Modules
India News
Terrorism
Baramulla

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

Chinese firms working on ChatGPT-style technology

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

BCCI office bearers to get $1000 daily on foreign trips

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

TN wants Govt to cap time given to Guvs to assent bills

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Himachal's Keylong bans beer at weddings, festivals

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

 