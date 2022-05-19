Baramulla wine shop attack case solved: J&K police

Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday said it arrested the militants who had carried out a grenade attack on a wine shop in Baramulla on May 18 in which one employee of the shop was killed while his three colleagues were injured.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir Vijay Kumar said the case has been solved with the arrest of four militants affiliated with Lashker-e-Toiba (LeT), along with huge arms and ammunition in Baramulla.

“Baramulla Police cracked the case of recent militant attack on wine shop. 04 militants & 1 associate of LeT outfit arrested. 5 pistols, 23 grenades, explosive recovered. This militant module was involved in several militant incidents in Baramulla. Investigation going on,” Kashmir Zone Police quoting the IGP tweeted.

Police said the attackers were veiled and escaped on a motorbike after throwing the grenade.

The shop had been opened recently, after it was allotted to a resident of Jammu. The J&K government recently issued many licences for opening of wine shops in the Valley despite opposition from religious parties and some locals.

The Dewan Bagh neighbourhood of Baramulla, where the attack occurred, falls in the high-security zone as it houses the offices of DIG of Police, North Kashmir, SSP Baramulla, and the residence of the GoC 19 Infantry Division. It is highly fortified and under 24×7 CCTV surveillance.