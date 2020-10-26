Baroda bypoll: Hooda slams BJP-JJP govt over rising prices of essential commodities

Canvassing for the Congress candidate for the bypolls to the Baroda Assembly constituency in Haryana, former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday slammed the BJP-JJP government in the state over rising prices of vegetables and essential commodities.

He also hit out the BJP-led Centre over the three recent farm laws, saying the farmers are not getting proper price for their produce and the three legislations will push them into economic distress and financial ruin.

"If farmers oppose the policies of the government, then their voices are silenced by batons and sent to jail by filing false cases against them," the Congress leader said.

Attacking the Manohar Lal Khattar government over the "rising prices" of essential commodities, Hooda said, "Prices of commonly consumed vegetables and other essential commodities have increased so much that it has become difficult for the common man to run the kitchen."

The entire state is troubled by inflation and corruption, he said.

"Today, prices of onions, tomatoes and potatoes have increased manifold. Pulses, rice, flour and sugar have all recorded record-high prices. Power tariff has increased, petrol and diesel prices are constantly skyrocketing despite low international prices of the crude oil.

"All this is happening when people's income and employment are decreasing. This is the reason why every section is on the streets against this government," said the leader of the opposition in the state.

Asserting the Baroda bye-election was an opportunity for people to show a mirror to this government which has failed on all fronts, Hooda said people should not consider it just an election to elect a legislator, but to send a signal "the countdown of this non-performing government".

Hooda said the victory of Congress candidate Induraj Narwal in Baroda "will be the victory of every poor and common man of the state".

"Induraj's victory will send a message to the government and the entire state that the common man has been troubled by the policies of this government. Now he has made up his mind to teach the government a lesson. Therefore, every section of the society in Baroda should vote for the change and vote in support of Induraj," he told the electorate.

BJP has fielded Olympic medallist Yogeshwar Dutt, who is backed by saffron party's ally JJP, Congress has put up Induraj Narwal as its candidate while Joginder Singh Malik from the INLD has entered the fray from Baroda constituency which falls in Sonipat district.

The bypoll was necessitated due to demise of Congress' Krishan Hooda in April.