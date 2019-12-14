Battle of Haldighati was a 'blow' to Akbar: Punjab Guv

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore here at the Military Literature Festival on Friday said the battle between Mewar's Maharana Pratap and the Mughal forces in Haldighati was a "blow to emperor Akbar".

During a discussion on the topic, "Who was the Victor of the Battle of Haldighati", he said the Mughal emperor got nothing except an elephant named 'Ramaprasad' in the battle.

"Due to a fierce resistance put up by Maharana Pratap, Akbar was never able to win Mewar and the battle was a blow to the emperor," a Punjab Government release quoting Badnore said.

Mewar was one-eighth of the total terrain of the erstwhile Rajputana whereas Akbar had tremendous resources at his disposal, Badnore said.

The governor claimed that there were no victory celebrations by the Mughals, adding that even Maharana Pratap constructed a huge temple at the place where his horse Chetak died during the battle, reflecting that even after the battle he was the king or the victor.

The speakers unanimously agreed that the battle was a turning point in the history of medieval India.

They further said it was a fact that after the battle, Maharana Pratap won 32 forts in the region.

In another panel discussion on the Kashmir issue, experts rejected a military solution to the problem.

They said all stakeholders, including local residents, should be taken on board to ensure a lasting solution.

Former RAW chief A S Dulat said most people in India did not know about the real problem.

A state government release quoting Dulat said, "The Kashmir issue is not the military issue alone and the Army alone cannot solve the problem."

He said, "Though the army has been holding the ground in Kashmir since long and the situation has improved manifold, even then the real solution of the Kashmir problem is not to be solved by the Army."

In another session held on the topic, "The ISI, Taliban and Afghanistan", panellists said Pakistan was no more an asset for the US in the fight against terrorism.

Therefore, the US has cut down financial support to Pakistan, they said.

They said the Taliban was more organised and well-structured these days and had an upper hand in the Afghan war.

Keeping in mind interests of India, channels should be opened for a dialogue with the Taliban in Afghanistan, they said.