BBC documentary row: Ten detained for creating ruckus outside Jamia University

A day after students at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) clashed with the varsity’s administration over the screening of the BBC’s controversial documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’, the Delhi Police detained ten students of Jamia Millia Islamia University on a similar charge.

As many as ten students of the university, including organisers of the screening as well as protestors, were detained by police in two batches. The campus also saw the presence of riot police who swooped in to control the situation, even though students said that that was an overreaction.

As it became clear that students will hold the screening, the campus security did not allow any student to enter the campus, except for those students who needed to appear for exams. Police in riot gear with tear gases appeared at the campus when the protest started. Students carried out a demonstration raising slogans against the vice-chancellor.

Students of the Left-affiliated Students’ Federation of India (SFI) said that they will screen the documentary based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the university campus, leading to the administration saying that the screening will not be allowed.

"A small group like the SFI which has no following is holding protests. We do not approve of this kind of behaviour. Their aim is to disturb peace and harmony on the campus. At no cost I will allow this kind of behaviour under my watch,” Jamia Millia Islamia vice chancellor Najma Akhtar said.

The Jamia administration sent out a statement saying that they will take all measures needed to prevent people and organisations with a “vested interest to destroy the peaceful academic atmosphere of the university”.

"University administration again reiterates that no meeting/gathering of students or screening of any film shall be allowed in the campus without permission of competent authority, failing which strict disciplinary action shall be taken against the organisers,” the statement said.

Organisers told DH that they were not expecting a JNU-like power outage, or a ‘protest’ from the right-leaning Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) given its limited presence on campus.

On Wednesday, the Left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) organised a screening at West Bengal’s Jadavpur University. On Tuesday, to thwart plans of students to show the documentary on campus, the administration at JNU cut power supply as well as access to the internet, and organising students and those gathered to watch it alleged that there was stone-pelting by students of the ABVP.

The two-part documentary has faced stiff opposition from the government which has blocked its viewing in India, leading to the Opposition to decry its censure. On Wednesday, in its final episode, the BBC said that PM Modi is a “divisive figure”.