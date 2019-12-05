BCI objects to resolutions against Justice Arun Mishra

The Bar Council of India (BCI), apex regulatory body of the legal profession, has taken objection to two lawyers' bodies in the Supreme Court making public their resolutions against Justice Arun Mishra for warning a senior advocate of contempt action.

Maintaining that the institution belongs to both the lawyers and the judges, BCI chairman Manan Kumar Mishra said that office-bearers of SC Bar Association could have met the judge in his chamber and expressed their views.

"Our few hasty resolutions have far-reaching effects, therefore, these extreme steps should not be taken without exhausting the other dignified remedies available to the Bar and its leaders," a press statement issued by Mishra stated.

The BCI also said it has noticed, "frequent misbehaviour and misconduct of a handful of advocates and a few senior advocates."

“We are reminded of the days of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the two former chief justices. How and upto what extent two-three members of the Bar went to harass and torture them for ulterior purposes. It was all plotted, planned. Everyone used to criticise these advocates in corridors, but neither Supreme Court Bar Association nor Supreme Court Advocate-on-record Association ever came forward to get such misconducts stopped,” it said.