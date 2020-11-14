BDO arrested by Jharkhand ACB while accepting bribe

BDO arrested by Jharkhand ACB while accepting bribe

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 14 2020, 02:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 02:51 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

A block development officer (BDO) in Bokaro district was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a person, an official said.

Bermo's Sub-Division Police Officer (SDPO) Anant Kumar said that the BDO of Nawadih P C Das was arrested by the ACB team on charge of taking bribe.

ACB sources said that the BDO had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from a woman to allow her to open a PDS shop.

An ACB team caught the BDO red-handed when he was allegedly accepting the bribe, the sources said.

Anti-Corruption Bureau
Jharkhand

