Be it Adani, Ambani, or Jay Shah, we welcome all: Ashok Gehlot after Rahul snub

  • Oct 08 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 14:40 ist
Rajashtan CM Ashok Gehlot, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani and Congress leader Shakuntala Rawat during the Invest Rajasthan Summit 2022, in Jaipur, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said industrialist Gautam Adani or Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, Rajasthan will welcome all because it requires employment and investment, said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

His remarks come a day after the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot praised Adani at the Invest Rajasthan Summit here.

Also Read | Rahul says Adani became rich at cost of poor while Gehlot shares dais with millionaire

"Be it Adani, Ambani or Amit Shah's son Jay Shah, we will welcome all. We want employment and investment," Gehlot told reporters after addressing the MSME Conclave at the summit.

Calling the BJP mocking his praise for Adani "unfortunate", Gehlot said, "I condemn this. Making this an issue will cost the BJP dearly."

On Friday, the BJP mocked the Congress after Gehlot lavished praise on Adani, the industrialist Rahul Gandhi often highlights to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi helped only big businessmen.

