Before President's Budget Session address, DMK, Congress MPs protest over NEET bill delay

DMK and Congress MPs from Tamil Nadu on Monday protested in front of President Ram Nath Kovind as he prepared to start his address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at the start of the Budget Session against the Governor for not forwarding a Bill passed by the Assembly to the Centre.

As the President got up to speak in the Central Hall, the MPs from Tamil Nadu were on their feet with one of the MPs saying that they wanted to bring the issue before him.

As the MPs raised their voice in protest, the President asked them to take their seats and started his speech. The MPs stopped their protest soon after the President started his customary address.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly had passed the Tamil Nadu Admission to Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill in September last year seeking exemption from NEET for students from the state. The Bill seeks to revert to admitting students into medical colleges on the basis of marks scored in plus-two exams.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had written to at least 12 of his counterparts calling for united efforts to restore the primacy of the states in administering the education sector.

"Our considered position has always been that the Union government’s decision to introduce the NEET goes against the very spirit of federalism and violates the constitutional balance of power by curbing the rights of the State governments to decide on the method of admission to the medical institutions founded, established and run by them this regard, we consider that the state governments need to assert their constitutional right and position in deciding the method of admission to their higher educational institutions,” he had said in the letter.

The Justice AK Rajan Committee, which was appointed by the state government, had recommended immediate discontinuance of NEET.

