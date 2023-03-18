Being treated like 'animal', claims jailed SP MLA Irfan Solanki

Jailed Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki has accused police personnel of treating him like an "animal", and said he was ready to resign from the assembly instead of facing such misbehaviour.

Solanki, who has been in prison since December 2 last year in connection with several criminal cases, was brought from the Maharajganj jail for production in a court here on Friday.

The MLA, who was allegedly pushed by some police personnel after his appearance in court, shouted before the media that they always push him and treat him like an "animal".

Also Read | Samajwadi Party begins 2-day national executive meet in Kolkata

"I am ready to resign but I should not be treated in this manner," he told reporters.

Solanki represents the Sisamau constituency of Kanpur Nagar in the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

During his production in court, his wife Naseem Solanki alleged that the government was troubling her family.

A visibly emotional Naseem Solanki also said that she was not allowing to meet her husband.