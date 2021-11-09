Bending to Sidhu's demands? Channi removes A-G

Bending to Sidhu's demands? CM Channi accepts advocate general's resignation

Sidhu has been opposing Deol's appointment as the state advocate general

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 09 2021, 17:25 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 17:33 ist
Congress's Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Credit: PTI Photo

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that he has accepted Advocate General (AG) A P S Deol's resignation, meeting a key demand of miffed leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu has been opposing Deol's appointment as the state advocate general. Deol had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 post-sacrilege police firing incidents.

A month after announcing his resignation as the state Congress chief, Sidhu withdrew it on Friday. However, he said he would re-assume charge only after the state government replaced the advocate general.

Deol had on Saturday accused Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office and "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage".

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Sidhu lambasted Deol, saying "justice is blind but the people of Punjab are not".

"Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt," he said.

With agency inputs...

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Punjab
India News
Navjot Singh Sidhu
Charanjit Singh Channi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Pushkar's Camel Fair returns after a year

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

Chhath Puja: Devotees take a dip in Yamuna’s toxic foam

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

How organisers can prevent big crowds turning deadly

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Hackers are stealing your crypto money using Google Ads

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Climate change: Your morning cuppa may be in danger

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

Emotional reunion for families after US opens travel

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

These super-pollutants are burning up the planet

 