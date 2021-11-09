Bending to Sidhu's demands? CM Channi accepts advocate general's resignation

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Tuesday announced that he has accepted Advocate General (AG) A P S Deol's resignation, meeting a key demand of miffed leader Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Sidhu has been opposing Deol's appointment as the state advocate general. Deol had represented former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini in cases related to the 2015 post-sacrilege police firing incidents.

A month after announcing his resignation as the state Congress chief, Sidhu withdrew it on Friday. However, he said he would re-assume charge only after the state government replaced the advocate general.

Deol had on Saturday accused Sidhu of obstructing the functioning of the state government and his office and "spreading misinformation to gain political advantage".

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Sidhu lambasted Deol, saying "justice is blind but the people of Punjab are not".

"Mr. AG-PUNJAB, Justice is blind but people of Punjab are not. Our Congress party came in power with a promise to give justice in Sacrilege Cases, in which you appeared before the High Court for main conspirators/accused persons and made serious allegations against our Govt," he said.

a lawyer who has procured blanket protections to the main accused persons in that case and an IPS officer, who was the 1st Investigating Officer and gave clean chits to the main conspirators, Can we appoint them as AG & DG when the case is still at the stage of investigation? 3/3 — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) November 8, 2021

With agency inputs...

