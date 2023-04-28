Bengal school recruitment case: SC asks Calcutta HC Chief Justice to assign different judge

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court to assign the recruitment scam in government schools in West Bengal to some other judge, in view of the fact that Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who heard the matter, gave interview to a news channel in connection with the case.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and P S Narasimha ordered the matter should be reassigned to some other judge after going through a report from the Calcutta HC's registrar general authenticating the interview.

The court's order came on a plea by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

On April 24, the top court had said that judges have no business giving interviews to news channels on matters pending before them.

The court had then come down heavily upon a sitting Calcutta High Court judge, Justice Gangopadhyay for giving interview to a news channel in connection with Banerjee, even though a case concerning the politician was being heard by the judge.

Banerjee had challenged the high court's order of April 13 for questioning him by the CBI and the ED. The transcript of the judge's interview was submitted to the court.

On April 17, the top court had stayed a Calcutta High Court order permitting the CBI and ED to question Banerjee in the matter of allegations made by expelled youth Trinamool Congress leader Kuntal Ghosh that the central agency sleuths are putting pressure on him to name Banerjee in the multi-crore scam in recruitment of teaching and non-teaching staff in state-run schools in West Bengal.