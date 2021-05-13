Bengaluru doctor in custody wants to serve inmates in Tihar Jail during Covid-19

Sabeel Ahmed, the brother of Glasgow airport suicide attacker Kafeel Ahmed, now wants to use his medical expertise to help Covid-19 patients in Tihar jail where he is held on allegations of attempting to establish Al-Qaeda in the Indian Sub-continent (AQIS).

The 39-year-old doctor, who hails from Bengaluru, has approached a Delhi court requesting it to issue directions to the jail superintendent for allowing him to assist the jail administration for medical purposes.

The plea said he is a qualified MBBS doctor with seven years of experience in management and treatment of critical cases.

"His experience and expertise being a medical professional would be helpful for dealing with the surge in Covid cases and treatment of inmates in Central Jail, Tihar," the plea added.

Kafeel, who was an aeronautical engineer, and another person Bilal Abdullah had attacked the Glasgow airport in 2007. They had first planted car bombs in London on June 29, 2007 and the next day, attempted an attack in Glasgow airport when Kafeel tried to ram a vehicle into it. He was injured in the incident and died on August 2 in 2007.

Sabeel was sentenced to an 18-month jail term for his involvement in the Glasgow terror attack case on charges of not providing information in advance about Kafeel's plans to target the airport.

While he moved to Saudi Arabia to work as a doctor in 2010, he was charged by the NIA in 2015 for his alleged role in recruitment to Lashkar-e-Taiba. He was deported to India and arrested in August last year.

According to the NIA, the LeT and HuJI had hatched a conspiracy to indulge in subversive activities like target killings of important personalities of Hindu community in Bengaluru and Hubballi.

He was arrested in Saudi Arabia on charges of collecting donations for a school. He was in Saudi prison between February 2016 and August 2020 before he was deported to India.

Besides the NIA case, Delhi Police has also named him in connection with trying to set up the terror outfit AQIS. He was also arrested in the case.