Bengaluru: Migrant workers who left for Madhya Pradesh, stranded in Uttar Pradesh

About 30 migrant workers who left Bengaluru to reach Madhya Pradesh were stranded in Gorakhpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh, exposing the broken system of the state government which has failed to get its act together nearly two months after starting special trains.

Ramlal, a migrant worker who spoke to DH, said they left Bengaluru on Tuesday and arrived at Gorakhpur. “We didn’t know that the train would terminate at Gorakhpur. We were stuck there for a whole day without food and water. Some people and officials helped us and later arranged a bus for us,” he said.

Sonu Saketh, another worker, said that the officials in Bengaluru had said that the train would reach Madhya Pradesh. “We asked them whether the train will go to MP. They said it will. Only after coming to Gorakhpur we were told that it will not go further,” he said.

The chief public relations officer of the North Eastern Railway confirmed to Deccan Herald that several migrant workers were stranded. “Bus has been arranged by state authorities well in time as per ADM/ FR Gorakhpur. These people may be reaching their destination,” the official replied in the night.

Officials at South Western Railway said that unlike regular trains, the Shramik Specials have not been going via Madhya Pradesh. “Shramik Trains are arranged as per the state government’s request. Hence, the trains are running through Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar,” the official said.

Aditi Chanchani, a volunteer with the civic group Bangalore With Migrants, said the entire drama was the result of the state government’s failure to set up a system to process the requests of the migrant workers.

“There are multiple factors at play leading to such problems. Even though the officials may not give false information, the lack of information itself will lead to such problems among migrants who are desperate to get home,” she said.

She said confusion prevails at Tripura Vasini, the mustering centre for migrant workers. “Of late, officials are also allowing workers who didn’t register on Seva Sindhu portal to travel in trains. While this helps the workers, the lack of basic information about the route of the train will lead to complications. We are now aware of at least three more persons from MP who will reach Gorakhpur tomorrow (Saturday),” she said.