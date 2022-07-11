Bengaluru-Mysore Highway: SC asks Arbitrator to examine afresh plea for compensation of land

The Supreme Court Monday set aside a decision by the arbitrator to enhance the compensation for lands notified for acquisition for the purpose of formation of the Bengaluru-Mysore (NH-275) Highway.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and A S Bopanna remanded the matter back to the arbitrator for fresh examination of the issue, acting on a plea filed by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

The court noted that the NHAI here did not have sufficient opportunity before the arbitrator to controvert the materials relied upon for the enhancement of award.

The NHAI was aggrieved with the decision of the arbitrators, who had enhanced the compensation from Rs 2026 per sq mtr and Rs 17,200 determined by the Special Land Acquisition Officer to Rs 15,400 per sq mtr and Rs 25,800 respectively.

The District Judge and the High Court have upheld the determination of the compensation based on the market value fixed at Rs 15,400 and Rs 25,800 per sq mtr.

The lands, situated in Mayaganahalli, Madapura, Kallugopahalli and Kumbalagodu, among others, were notified for acquisition in 2016. The said acquisition was a part of the process for formation of the Bengaluru-Mysore (NH-275) Highway.