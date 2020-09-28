Best working Rajasthan univ to get 'Chancellor Medal'

Best performing Rajasthan univ to get 'Chancellor Medal'

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Sep 28 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2020, 23:42 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

The best performing state university in Rajasthan will now be conferred with a “Chancellor Medal”, an official statement said on Monday.

It said Governor Kalraj Mishra took the initiative to set up the annual award for the best performing state university.

The award will create a healthy competitive environment which will help the students and the universities develop in a better way, the statement said.

The governor's secretary on Monday forwarded letters to the state universities seeking details pertaining to their governance, financial condition and activities like research, student development and innovation, it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Education
Rajasthan

What's Brewing

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

Early Covid-19 treatments may be a ‘bridge’ to vaccine

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

Losing hair can be another consequence of the pandemic

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

An insensitive take on IPL’s weight-y issues

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

Saudi Arabia will host women's golf for first time ever

 