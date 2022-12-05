Gita inspires people to do selfless work: Adityanath

Bhagavad Gita inspires people to do selfless work: Adityanath

  • Dec 05 2022, 09:16 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said holy book Bhagavad Gita inspires people to do selfless work.

“Gita is a holy book which inspires people, irrespective of area, language, caste, ideology, religion, to do selfless work. The book will inspire the coming generation too," he said. “Lord Krishna created the Gita to not only end the inner conflict of Arjuna but also inspire the entire humanity to follow the path of righteousness," Adityanath said.

He was speaking during a ‘Gita Jayanti’ event here.

On the occasion, he praised Gita Press founder Seth ji Jaidayal Goenka and Bhai Hanuman Prasad Poddar.

