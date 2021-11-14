Bhajans to be played at Uttar Pradesh cow shelter

Bhajans to be played at Uttar Pradesh cow shelter

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Tripathi has asked the officials of the Nagar Panchayat to play melodious hymns of Lord Krishna to the cows

IANS
IANS, Hamirpur (UP),
  • Nov 14 2021, 17:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 19:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Cows at the Kanha Gaushraya Sthal in Hamirpur district of Uttar Pradesh will now get to hear bhajans on loudspeakers at a low volume every day.

District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Tripathi has asked the officials of the Nagar Panchayat to play melodious hymns of Lord Krishna to the cows in the morning and evening in low volume so that they can experience a sense of wellbeing and happiness.

It is believed that if music is played at cow shelters, the cows respond favourably to music.

The District Magistrate and SP Kamlesh Dixit, who reached Kanha cow shelter last week, performed cow worship and gave saffron-coloured shawls to cows to avoid winter. Both the officials offered jaggery to cows.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Cow

Related videos

What's Brewing

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

What did 2 weeks of COP26 talks actually achieve?

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

A visionary: Congress pays tributes to Jawaharlal Nehru

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

India working on smartphone-based mapping of potholes

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

In Pics | Children's Day: 10 quotes by Jawaharlal Nehru

The young and the restless!

The young and the restless!

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Australia were written off, here to rectify that: Finch

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

Greta Thunberg says COP26 limited to 'blah, blah, blah'

 