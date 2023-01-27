Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J&K's Banihal

Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J&K's Banihal

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also joined Gandhi at Banihal

PTI, Banihal ,
  • Jan 27 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 14:11 ist
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with party leader KC Venugopal waves at supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Jammu and Kashmir's Banihal on Friday en route to the Valley.

Enthusiastic Congress workers and supporters carrying the tricolour turned up in large numbers to receive the Gandhi family scion.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also joined Gandhi at Banihal.

Also Read | Meet the volunteers ensuring a smooth Bharat Jodo Yatra

Donning a white T-shirt like Gandhi, Abdullah started walking with the Congress leader, along with hundreds of Congress party supporters.

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra is not aimed at improving the image of Rahul Gandhi but for improving the situation in the country," the NC leader told reporters upon his arrival in this highway town of Banihal, 120 km from Srinagar.

Abdullah said he joined the yatra as he was more concerned about the image of the country.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah joins Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Banihal

"We have not joined this for the image of an individual but for the image of the county," he said.

The NC leader further said Gandhi did not start the yatra for personal reasons but due to his concern over the alleged attempts to create communal tensions and target minorities in the country.

The yatra resumed after a day's break on Thursday due to Republic Day.

On Wednesday, the yatra had to be stopped at Ramban and its second leg cancelled due to landslides along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

From Banihal, the yatra will enter the Kashmir valley through Qazigund and reach Anantnag district's Khanabal area where it will stay for the night.

The yatra started from Kanyakumari on September 7 and entered Jammu and Kashmir via Punjab.

The march will culminate with Gandhi unfurling the national flag at party headquarters in Srinagar and addressing a grand rally at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium on January 30.

