BKU creates dress code for its members

Bharatiya Kisan Union creates dress code for its members

This, apparently, comes after a recent clash between the two factions of BKU in Muzaffarnagar

IANS
IANS, Aligarh,
  • Oct 27 2022, 13:51 ist
  • updated: Oct 27 2022, 13:51 ist
BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has asked its members to keep their identity separate from other farmers' outfits by following a dress code. Credit: PTI Photo

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) activists will now wear uniforms.

BKU national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait has asked its members to keep their identity separate from other farmers' outfits by following a dress code.

This, apparently, comes after a recent clash between the two factions of BKU in Muzaffarnagar.

Also Read — Tikait decries 'ban' on tractor-trolleys for travelling in Uttar Pradesh

"A dress code has been decided. If a BKU worker ever goes to an official meeting, talks to an officer, he will wear a green scarf, badge and green cap. Without insignia, no BKU activist will participate in protests," Tikait said.

He further said, "In many south Indian states, the farmers' outfits wear a green scarf. So, this (dress code) will help you maintain your own identity. I appeal to all to follow the guidelines."

Letters in this regard have been sent to all members.

"It is a necessity to create an identity in the public domain. BKU workers can now be spotted in large gatherings. Also, our farmer organisation is popular and disciplined. We do not want anyone to take advantage of it," he added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bharatiya Kisan Union
Rakesh Tikait
Muzzaffarnagar
India News

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

DH Radio | Delayed BBMP polls to bring storm...

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

Climate pledges 'nowhere near' enough for 1.5C: UN

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

UK minister tells gay World Cup fans to 'be respectful'

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

Rohit Sharma's coach wants him to shed high-risk game

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

'Rasheed Sanook': Biden mispronounces UK PM's name

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

 