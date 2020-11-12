Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad emerges as challenger to BSP supremo Mayawati

Although Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad alias Ravan's newly formed outfit contested only one of the seven assembly seats which went to bypolls in Uttar Pradesh recently without any success, the number of votes polled by its nominee has set off alarm bells in the BSP camp.

The lone candidate of Chandrashekhar's outfit Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) from the Bulandshahr assembly seat surprised everyone by bagging more than 13,500 votes, severely denting the BSP nominee's electoral prospects.

The Azad Samaj Party (ASP) nominee finished third, pushing the Congress nominee to the fourth place. The BSP candidate finished second. The seat was won by the BJP by over 21 thousand votes.

BSP leaders here admitted that Chandrashekhar, who wielded considerable influence over the Dalit community, especially in the western UP region, posed a ''serious threat'' to their party.

''Chandrashkehar's emergence will seriously impact our electoral prospects in the western UP region....we will have to revise our strategy to counter him,'' said a senior BSP leader here.

Chandrashekhar has declared that his outfit will put up its nominees in the next assembly polls in UP, which are due in less than two years' time.

''We are preparing for the next assembly elections...we feel that Mayawati has not been able to protect the interests of the Dalits,'' Chandrashekhar said.

The Dalit leader has been active in the western districts of Saharanpur, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Bulandshahr, and many others and had also launched a series of agitational programs on issues concerning the community.

His emergence comes at a time when the BSP faces revolt from several senior leaders, who have openly criticised party supremo Mayawati and hinted at quitting the party.

As many as seven BSP legislators had recently met Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav and expressed their willingness to join his party.