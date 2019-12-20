Bhim Army chief leads anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid

Hundreds of protesters, including Bhim Army chief Chandrasekhar Azad and his supporters, gathered outside iconic Jama Masjid in Old Delhi after Friday prayers, shouting slogans against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Azad had announced that he would carry out a march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar but police denied permission, saying protests should be held at designated spots to ensure law and order as well as convenience of the general public.

Soon after Friday prayers were over, the devotees gathered at the steps of Jama Masjid and were joined by Azad and his supporters. Police had allowed entry to only those who were going inside to offer 'namaz' but Azad had managed to enter Jama Masjid.

Holding a picture of B R Ambedkar and a copy of the Constitution, Azad was seen shouting slogans while protesters carried tricolour and banners which read, 'Reject NRC, Reject CAA'.

Three metro stations -- Chawri Bazar, Lal Quila (Red Fort) and Jama Masjid -- around Jama Masjid were closed to prevent the flow of protesters.

A large number of Police officers have been deployed in the locality to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. Police are also using drones to monitor the situation in Jama Masjid.

Locals also offered roses to senior police officers ahead of the protest. Delhi Police PRO M S Randhawa said prohibitory orders has not been imposed in the Walled City of Old Delhi. “People here are cooperating and want peace, Delhi police is also working for the same,” he said.

In north-east Delhi, police imposed prohibitory orders in 12 police station areas besides using drones to keep a close watch on the situation on the ground.

Police led by Joint Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar and Deputy Commissioner of Police Ved Prakash Surya led a flag march in North-East Delhi. Seelampur area in North-East Delhi had witnessed violence during the anti-CAA protests Wednesday.