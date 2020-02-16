Reservation row: Bhim Army take out protest march

Bhim Army members take out protest march against SC ruling on reservation in promotions

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 16 2020, 15:44pm ist
  • updated: Feb 16 2020, 15:44pm ist
Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad with his supporters during a protest march against the Supreme Court's ruling that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services, in New Delhi, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Scores of Bhim Army members on Sunday took out a protest march against the Supreme Court's ruling that state governments are not bound to provide reservation in promotions in public services.

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad also joined the protest march, which started from Mandi House. The protesters said they will march to Parliament.

"The judgment of the apex court is totally against the Constitution's promise of right to equality," Harjeet Singh Bhatti, spokesperson of the Bhim Army, said. 

