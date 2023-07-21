Bhim Army supporters protest attack on Chandrashekhar Azad, demand Z-plus security

Bhim Army supporters protest attack on Chandrashekhar

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2023, 19:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2023, 19:01 ist
Chandrashekhar Azad. Credit: PTI File Photo

Thousands of Bhim Army supporters gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Friday to protest against the recent attack on the outfit's chief, Chandrashekhar Azad, and demanded Z-plus security for him.

Chandrashekar, the co-founder of Bhim Army and National President of Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram), was shot at by unidentified assailants in the Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on June 28. A bullet grazed the Dalit leader, but he did not receive any serious injury.

Leaders and supporters of the Rashtriya Lok Dal and the Samajwadi Party, both allies of the newly formed party in Uttar Pradesh, also attended the protest.

Also Read | Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad's health condition stable, vehicle used by attackers recovered

Representatives of several Dalit groups also joined and 'Jai Bhim' slogans hailing BR Ambedkar were raised at the protest site. Supporters of SP and RLD donned their signature red and green caps, while Bhim Army supporters wore blue caps and sashes.

Anuj Kumar, a supporter of Bhim Army from Saharanpur, said a bigger protest would be held if the government does not provide security to Chandrashekhar.

Another supporter, Vishnu, who came from Rajasthan, said a CBI probe should be done into the attack.

A statement from the Azad Samaj Party said the attack was not on an individual but on the entire Bahujan community.

"This is a part of a larger pattern where the Opposition has been under continual threat in the country either through the misuse of government machinery like ED, and CBI or through violent means such as this," it said.

"Despite repeated appeals to the Central Government and the State Government of Uttar Pradesh, with proof that Chandrashekhar Azad is in dire risk, the authorities refused to grant him the required security," the statement said.

The party demanded Z+ security for Chandrashekhar as the threats against him have not stopped and his life is at severe risk.

Bhim Army
India News
Chandrashekhar Azad
Uttar Pradesh

