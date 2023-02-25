Bhiwani murders: SUV used by attackers linked to another cow vigilante case from 2022

The Haryana Bhiwani murder case saw a new development as a white Scorpio vehicle, which was reportedly used by the cow vigilantes in the alleged murders of Rajasthan's Junaid and Nasir and had been registered in the name of zila parishad of Haryana's Jind, had also been used previously in April 2022 and for a similar purported case of cow vigilantism, a report in The Indian Express said.

The vehicle bearing the registration number HR70 D 4177 was reportedly also seen in another video clip from last year in April that was shared on some social media pages related to cow vigilantism. The Haryana cops had reportedly traced the video to Sheikhpur in Ferozepur Jhirka in Nuh in the state.

Rajasthan Police had seized a Haryana-registered SUV allegedly used by the cow vigilantes in the abduction and murder of the duo whose charred bodies were found.

The SUV was recovered based on the interrogation of accused Rinku Saini in the case. A total of nine accused, including Bajrang Dal member Monu Manesar who runs a cow protection group, have been named in the case so far.

The police said that the owner of the vehicle is yet to be ascertained. The accused had followed the Bolero, in which the two bodies were found, and had fled after leaving the vehicle, the officials said but did not disclose the exact location where the vehicle was found.

The vehicle, registered in the name of the zila parishad in Jind, had been auctioned, cops said. "We are investigating to know more details about the auction,” Ramnaresh Meena, SHO, Gopalgarh police station in Bharatpur, told IE.

The report said that in the purported video from last year titled Taking away the cow smuggler, suspected cow vigilantes were seen dragging and forcing a man into the same white Scorpio at gunpoint.

Alongside, there were two more videos that had gone viral, one showing a gun being pointed at people from a moving vehicle and another showing armed men taking away a man and threatening to shoot at village locals in Sheikhpur.

The IE report quoted the FIR pertaining to the case, which said "In the video from village Sheikhpur, some young men are seen assaulting a man and putting him in a Scorpio at gunpoint. Two-three men are seen holding sticks while one man seems to be firing in the air with a pistol."

Coming back to the Bhiwani incident, the murder case has also sparked off a face-off between Rajasthan police and their Haryana counterparts as the latter earlier this week registered a case against 30 to 40 unnamed Rajasthan police personnel in Nuh on a complaint by a woman that her pregnant daughter-in-law lost her child after she was allegedly assaulted by them during a raid to nab her son Srikant, who is among the accused in the abduction-murder case.