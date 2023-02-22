Bhojpuri singer whose viral satirical song targets Adityanath over Kanpur deaths gets police notice

Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, who had hit the headlines during the state assembly polls last year for her viral song questioning the claims of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that the state had progressed under his regime incurring the wrath of the BJP leaders, has been slapped with a notice by the state police after her another satirical song against the Chief Minister after a woman and her teenage daughter were burnt alive allegedly during an eviction drive in Kanpur Dehat district.

According to the sources, the notice, which was served to Neha's in-laws by a police team late on Tuesday night at their residence in Ambedkar Nagar district, stated that the song, which was shared by her on her Twitter handle and Youtube, was intended to incite hatred among the people.

The police asked Neha to explain if she had sung the song and also if she had uploaded the video on social media. The notice also asked her to explain if she knew about the ''negative impact'' on society by the song.

Neha was given three days to explain failing which the police said that a case would be registered against her under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and CrPC.

A defiant Neha, however, said that she was not afraid of notices. ''Instead of giving answers to the questions raised in the song, the government has given a notice to me...I am not scared,'' she said.

The singer also claimed that the Kanpur Dehat police had handed over the notice to her father-in-law and later served the same notice to her at her residence in Delhi.

A woman and her daughter had died allegedly after their thatched house was set on fire during an eviction drive in Kanpur Dehat district a few days back. The family members alleged that the woman and her daughter were inside the thatched house when it was set on fire, trapping the duo inside. A video of the incident also became viral later purportedly showing the woman and her daughter, Shivi, inside the burning house as the officials and others stood outside their house watching the burning house.

Neha's song decries the use of bulldozers to demolish houses of the people and burn them alive. Her song during last year's assembly polls in UP entitled UP mein ka ba (what has UP got?) mentioned deaths of so many people in the state during the second wave of Covid 19 and also the killings of the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri district.