BHU professor superimposes his face on Ram painting, faces flak

An exhibition of visual arts organised at Banaras Hindu University is in the eye of the storm after a professor of visual arts superimposed his and his wife's pictures on a painting of deity couple Ram and Sita. The exhibition has been organised in the Faculty of Visual Arts of Banaras Hindu University.

Angry students are now demanding action against the professor, Amresh Kumar, accusing him of inciting religious sentiments.

Amresh Kumar dismissed the allegations, saying that Ram belongs to everyone. He did not take further questions on the matter.

The BHU administration has, so far, remained silent on the controversy. The students have threatened to protest if action was not taken at the earliest, they would start a protest.

