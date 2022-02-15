BHU prof superimposes face on Ram painting, faces flak

BHU professor superimposes his face on Ram painting, faces flak

Students accused him of hurting religious sentiments and demanded action against him

IANS
IANS, Varanasi,
  • Feb 15 2022, 10:06 ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2022, 10:06 ist
A view of BHU. Credit: DH File Photo

An exhibition of visual arts organised at Banaras Hindu University is in the eye of the storm after a professor of visual arts superimposed his and his wife's pictures on a painting of deity couple Ram and Sita. The exhibition has been organised in the Faculty of Visual Arts of Banaras Hindu University.

Angry students are now demanding action against the professor, Amresh Kumar, accusing him of inciting religious sentiments. 

Also Read — India’s Ram vs Nepal’s Ram?    

Amresh Kumar dismissed the allegations, saying that Ram belongs to everyone. He did not take further questions on the matter.

The BHU administration has, so far, remained silent on the controversy. The students have threatened to protest if action was not taken at the earliest, they would start a protest.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

BHU
Banaras Hindu University
Lord Ram
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Constitution lessons from Yogi Adityanath

DH Toon | Constitution lessons from Yogi Adityanath

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall to host Oscars

‘Friends’ in China: One where Ross’s ex-wife isn’t gay

‘Friends’ in China: One where Ross’s ex-wife isn’t gay

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

After CSK spent Rs 13 cr, Chahar wanted bidding to stop

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

90-yr-old Bihar man lives with wife's urn for 32 years

 