Bhupendra Chaudhary quits as Uttar Pradesh minister

Newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Tuesday resigned as Panchayati Raj minister in the Yogi Adityanath government.
His resignation is in line with the party's 'one person one post' policy.
In a tweet, Chaudhary said, "Resigned from the cabinet today for the due discharge of the responsibility of the state president of BJP."
(1/2)भारतीय जनता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के दायित्व के सम्यक निर्वहन हेतु आज मंत्रिमंडल से त्यागपत्र दिया।
अपने प्रथम तथा द्वितीय कार्यकाल में क्रमशः राज्यमंत्री (स्वतंत्र प्रभार) तथा कैबिनेट मंत्री, के रूप में प्रदेश की जनता की सेवा हेतु अवसर प्रदान करने..
— Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (@Bhupendraupbjp) August 30, 2022
Chaudhary had arrived here from Delhi in a Shatabdi train on Monday, first time after his appointment as the BJP’s state chief, and was accompanied by Union minister Sanjiv Balyan, former Union minister Mahesh Sharma, and several party MPs and MLAs.
After tendering his resignation as the minister, Chaudhary claimed that the BJP will register a massive victory in the urban body elections and the Lok Sabha seats in the state.
