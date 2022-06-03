Bhupesh Baghel urges Modi to refund Rs 17,240 cr collected under NPS

After returning to the old pension scheme, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to direct the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to return Rs 17,240 crore to the state that was collected as part of the New Pension Scheme.

Baghel also wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the same issue and asked both to direct the PFRDA to direct the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) to return the amount transferred to it under the NPS.

In his letter, the Chief Minister said there is no such specific provision in the agreements made by the state with NPS Trust and NSDL, which allows the state Government to go out of the contract concerning the new contributory pension scheme and the old pension scheme.

“Through a letter on 20 May 2022, the State Government had requested the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority to return this deposit amount to the State Government,” Baghel said.

According to the data available with the state government, he said, Rs 11,850 crore (employee and employer contribution) has been transferred to NSDL from November 1, 2004, to March 31, 2022. Quoting information received from the NSDL, Baghel said, the market value of this deposit is about Rs 17,240 crore at present.

"There is a need to restore the old pension scheme in place of the new contributory pension scheme for all government employees appointed on or after November 1, 2004, in the pensionable establishment of the state government for the betterment of their future," he said.

Chhattisgarh government has announced the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme in its budget this year. Notification for implementation of this decision has been issued in Chhattisgarh Gazette dated May 11.

Baghel said the decision to restore the Old Pension Scheme was taken following the demand raised by officers and employees of the state government.

He said the monthly pension contribution from the salary of government servants, the contribution of the employees and the state government deposited to NSDL has been stopped. Under the old pension scheme, every employee's contribution of 12% of his basic salary is being deposited every month by opening a new General Provident Fund account, which will be paid to the employee on retirement along with interest as per the General Provident Fund Rules.

"It has also been decided by the State Government that till March 31, 2022, the total amount deposited by the employees and the State Government's contribution with NSDL should be received back by the State Government and out of this, the total amount of contribution of the employees will be deposited in their General Provident Fund account. Moreover, the total amount of contribution of the State Government should be kept in a separate pension fund under the Public Account," Baghel wrote in his letter.