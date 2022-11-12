Big changes on cards in Rajasthan Cong: Acharya Pramod

Big changes on the cards in Rajasthan Congress, says Acharya Pramod Krishnam

Every Congress MLA is standing by the decision of leadership, he said

IANS
IANS, Jaipur,
  • Nov 12 2022, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2022, 16:36 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Acharya Pramod Krishnam, a senior Congress leader, on Saturday said that major changes are on the cards in Rajasthan unit of the party.

Acharya Pramod, who had a detailed discussion with Assembly Speaker CP Joshi, for about two hours this morning here, told the media that soon, the Congress high command is going to take a big decision regarding Rajasthan.

Also Read | Pushback from the South prompts Congress to rethink stance on SC judgement upholding EWS quota

The decision is being taken according to the sentiments of the people of the state. Every Congress MLA is standing by the decision of leadership, he said.

"Every MLA will accept the decision of the party leadership. Whatever happened here happened in the presence of Kharge saheb. Observers had come here in which Kharge Saheb and Ajay Maken were there," he said.

Speaking on the resignation of pro-Gehlot MLAs, he said, "Only the Speaker will be able to tell you who all have resigned."

Acharya Pramod Krishnam has advocated making Sachin Pilot the CM many times before.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Rajasthan
Congress 
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

'Veer Zaara' clocks 18 years; Preity Zinta shares post

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

Voters step out in Himachal's highest polling stations

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

NASA sticks to plan to launch moon rocket on Wednesday

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Music, science and healing intersect in an AI opera

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Living with paranoid schizophrenia

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

Pakistan: Protégé turns against patron

 