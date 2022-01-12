Big jolt to BJP as another minister quits UP cabinet

Another Uttar Pradesh minister, Dara Singh Chauhan, quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Wednesday, giving a jolt to the BJP in the poll-bound state.

Chauhan is the second minister to resign from the state cabinet, after Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday. At least three other MLAs have already announced that they are leaving the party.

Chauhan held the Forest and Environment portfolio.

Asked whether he will be join the Samajwadi Party, Chauhan said he would consult his supporters before the future course of action.

"Dalits, backwards and the deprived did not get justice in the present government. That's why I am quitting the cabinet," he told told reporters.

