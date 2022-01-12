Big jolt to BJP as another minister quits UP cabinet

Big jolt to BJP as another minister quits UP cabinet

Asked whether he will be join the Samajwadi Party, Chauhan said he would consult his supporters before the future course of action

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 12 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2022, 17:18 ist
Former UP minister Dara Singh Chauhan (C). Credit: Facebook/DaraSinghChauhanBJP

Another Uttar Pradesh minister, Dara Singh Chauhan, quit the Yogi Adityanath cabinet on Wednesday, giving a jolt to the BJP in the poll-bound state.

Chauhan is the second minister to resign from the state cabinet, after Swami Prasad Maurya tendered his resignation on Tuesday. At least three other MLAs have already announced that they are leaving the party.

Chauhan held the Forest and Environment portfolio.

Asked whether he will be join the Samajwadi Party, Chauhan said he would consult his supporters before the future course of action.

"Dalits, backwards and the deprived did not get justice in the present government. That's why I am quitting the cabinet," he told told reporters.

