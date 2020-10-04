Bihar Assembly Elections: Foundation for LJP’s ‘go solo’ policy was laid in Nov 2019

The LJP Parliamentary Party may have decided on Sunday to not have any truck with Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) for the Bihar polls and contest the Assembly election on its own, but the foundation of ‘ekla chalo re’ (go solo) was laid by LJP patriarch Ram Vilas Paswan in November 2019 itself.

During the coronation of his son Chirag Paswan, who took over as LJP president from his father in November 2019, when Paswan’s pocket organisation was celebrating its 20th foundation day, the senior Paswan said, “My son has all the qualities to be the chief minister of Bihar. His time will come... I will suggest him to focus on 2025, not the 2020 Assembly polls. And someday, I am sure, Chirag will prove to be one of the best CM the state has ever produced.”

Three months after this event, Chirag decided to take out his ‘rath yatra’ touring the entire state with the slogan: “Bihar first, Bihari first”. However, the breakout of coronavirus and the subsequent lockdown in March-end forced him to abandon his yatra midway, but he never hesitated to take potshots at Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, despite the fact that the LJP was part of the BJP-led NDA and an ally of the JD (U).

The two-time LJP MP from Naxal-infested Jamui reserved parliamentary constituency, Chirag slammed Nitish in no uncertain terms and held him solely responsible for the poor law and order in Bihar, besides taking jibe on the migrants’ plight and mishandling of Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

"All throughout the LJP criticism, Nitish looked amused as Ram Vilas Paswan never intervened to stop his son from ridiculing the Bihar chief minister in public. By July 2020, it was almost certain that the two NDA allies - the JD (U) and the LJP - were heading for an imminent split," a senior ruling party source told DH.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders, in private, could not hide their glee each time Chirag lashed out at Nitish. On October 4, when the LJP decided to field its candidates against all the JD(U) nominees, and at the same time stay in alliance with the BJP, it corroborated the theory that a larger game-plan was underway for long to weaken Nitish, although he was always projected as the NDA chief-ministerial candidate by the top BJP leadership.