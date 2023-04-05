Bihar BJP MLA remains seated during state anthem, ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' demands action

A Bihar BJP leader remained seated when the state anthem was played in the state Assembly on Wednesday, prompting the ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' to take offence over the action. The state anthem was played on the last day of the budget session and BJP MLA Jibesh Kumar Mishra was seen remaining seated through it. Mishra, who represents Jale constituency of Darbhanga district, said the state anthem does not mention 18 districts of the state that are part of the Mithila region.

Darbhanga is considered the heart of 'Mithalanchal', a region where the dominant language is Maithili. "Apparently the state anthem does not talk about personalities and the culture of Mithila. It talks about only a particular portion of the state. It talks about only Nalanda, the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. My intention was not to disrespect the state anthem ... But it should have been a complete anthem," Mishra told reporters outside the assembly, after it was adjourned sine die on Wednesday.

Mere Bharat Ke Kanth Haar is the state song of Bihar and was officially adopted in March 2012. The lyrics were written by Satya Narayan and the music was composed by Hari Prasad Chaurasia and Shivkumar Sharma. Kumar has been the chief minister of the state since 2005 after a brief stint in 2000. Reacting to Mishra's alleged disregard, Bihar Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar told reporters, "It was sheer disrespect of the state anthem. His (Mishra's) act has exposed the mindset of the BJP leaders".

Also Read | BJP & 'Mahagathbandhan' accuse each other for communal clashes in Assembly

Earlier during the Question Hour, opposition BJP and ruling 'Mahagathbandhan' accused each other for the communal clashes in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif in Nalanda district during Ramnavami celebrations. BJP lawmakers demonstrated both inside and outside the Assembly and Mishra was marshalled out after he disrupted the Question Hour by shouting slogans against the government. Ajeet Kumar Singh, CPI(ML) Liberation MLA Ajeet Kumar Singh echoing the minister said, "It was disrespect to the state anthem ... Also it is a matter of serious concern and action must be taken against Mishra for the unconstitutional and unparliamentary act".

Both houses of the Bihar legislature were adjourned sine die after the over one-month-long budget session came to an end on Wednesday. Speaker Awadh Bihari Chaudhary adjourned the Assembly after taking up a private members resolution in the post-lunch session of the final day of the five week-long budget session.