Bihar Police sub-inspector shoots himself dead

PTI
PTI, Aurangabad, Bihar,
  • Dec 20 2020, 13:30 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 14:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock

A police sub-inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver in Bihar's Aurangabad district on Sunday, an officer said.

Aurangabad Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Anup Kumar said 55-year-old sub-inspector Jitendra Singh, posted at Amba police station shot himself dead at his residence located at Amba police station premises this morning.

The reason behind the officer taking the extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the SDPO said, adding that police is investigating the matter.

The family members of the deceased SI have been informed about the incident, he added.

Singh, who was a resident of Rohtas district, was rushed to Aurangabad Sadar hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, police sources said, adding that post-mortem will be conducted at Aurangabad Sadar hospital. 

