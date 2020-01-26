Bihar's health department issues an 'advisory' for coronavirus

With the deadly novel coronavirus spreading rapidly outside China, including Nepal, the Bihar's health department on Saturday issued an 'advisory' asking district officials to stay alert and monitor the situation.

Though no case of coronavirus has been found in the state, the officials were asked to intensify surveillance in Buddhist circuit where tourists visit from China and its neighbouring countries.

The health department's principal secretary Sanjay Kumar on Saturday held a meeting with the state-level officials and asked them to make all preparations for prevention of infection in accordance with the Centre's guidelines.

The state health department is constantly reviewing the advisory and guidelines issued by the Centre with regard to Novel coronavirus (nCoV), a statement said.

All the districts and health institutes have been informed about the Centre's guidelines in this regard, Kumar said.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from common cold to acute respiratory syndromes.

The virus that has so far killed 25 people and affected 830 in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

In view of tourists from China and its neighbouring countries visiting places in Buddhist circuit in the state, Kumar discussed with the officers of airports on the issue of thermal screening and asked them to remain on alert besides following the guidelines issued by the Centre.

The department has sent "reporting formats" developed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to all the districts and health institutes so that they can constantly monitor the suspected cases and report it, accordingly.