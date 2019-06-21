Bill on improving Parliament productivity rejected

The Rajya Sabha on Friday rejected a bill seeking setting up of a system to improve the productivity of Parliament by voice vote.

The Parliament (Enhancement of Productivity) bill, 2017, was introduced by Naresh Gujaral (Shiromani Akali Dal) and the House discussed it for two and a half hours.

Since Gujaral was not present, Deputy Chairman Harivansh put the bill to vote, which was defeated by voice vote.

Railways and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal in his reply said, "All leaders and members should sit together and decide. But we cannot pass a private member's bill on this".

The bill proposes to set up a system to prevent and address the decline in productivity of Parliament due to disruptions of sittings.

The bill seeks to set up a system by means of an appropriate legal framework to fix the minimum number of days in a year for which Parliament shall be in session, introduction of special session in addition to the existing three sessions, compensation for the hours unutilised due to disruptions, and to provide obligations of the presiding officers of both houses and the members of Parliament.

Earlier, as many as 26 private member bills were introduced which would be taken up for discussion later.

One of the bill among the lot is one seeking a modification in the national anthem, The National Anthem (Modification) bill, 2018.