Bill to amend SC/ST list in UP introduced in Lok Sabha

Bill to amend SC/ST list in Uttar Pradesh introduced in Lok Sabha

According to the Bill, the Uttar Pradesh government had requested to exclude the 'Gond' community living in a few newly-created districts

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 28 2022, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Mar 28 2022, 19:36 ist

A bill to amend the list relating to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes of Uttar Pradesh was introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday with Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urging the Centre to avoid piecemeal measures and instead bring comprehensive legislation for various states.

He also claimed that the bill was brought keeping in mind the Uttar Pradesh polls, a charge rejected by Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. "The polls are over. This has nothing to do with the elections," the minister said.

Munda also explained that such bills are brought after careful study of data and lots of research goes into it.

Intervening at the stage of introduction of the Bill, Chowdhury said similar bills were pending in Rajya Sabha.

He said instead of bringing separate bills, the government should bring a comprehensive measure to include various states in a singular Bill.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was later introduced by a voice vote.

According to the provisions of Articles 341 and 342 of the Constitution, the first lists of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes were notified in 1950 in respect of various states and union territories through Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950 and the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) order, 1950.

According to the Bill, the Uttar Pradesh government had requested to exclude the 'Gond' community living in the newly-created districts of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Chandauli and Sant Ravidas Nagar from the list of Scheduled Castes.

It had pressed for the inclusion of Gond, Dhuria, Nayak, Ojha, Pathari and Rajgond communities living in the districts of Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Chandauli and Sant Ravidas Nagar in the list of Scheduled Tribes in the state.

The government keeps amending the lists originally notified in 1950 based on requests made by various state governments.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Uttar Pradesh
Parliament
Scheduled Castes
Scheduled Tribes
Indian Politics
Lok Sabha

Related videos

What's Brewing

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

Oscars 2022: A look at the best dressed celebrities

 