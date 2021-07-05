Biography controversy: Rajasthan Governor orders legal action against those responsible

A day after controversy erupted over vice-chancellors of Rajasthan universities receiving an alleged unsolicited package of 19 copies of Governor Kalraj Mishra's biography and a bill of Rs 68,363, he directed officials to take legal action against those involved in the incident, according to an official statement.

The governor has taken cognisance of news reports regarding the sale of the book 'Kalraj Mishra: Nimmit Matr Hoon Main' and expressed deep displeasure over the incident, it said.

The VCs of all the 27 state universities had attended the unveiling of the book by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at the Raj Bhavan on July 1, according to official sources.

While they attended the event, the books were kept in their vehicles and the bills were given to the drivers by the representative of the publisher, which is a research organisation. The bill contained the names of five books including Mishra's biography.

The publisher said that the bill of Rs 68,383 was for all the five books mentioned in the bill while one of the VCs claimed that no book other than the biography was there in the package.

The governor has instructed his secretary to seek an explanation from those involved in the incident and take legal action against them, the statement said.

After the matter came to light on Sunday, the Raj Bhavan clarified that it had no role in the marketing of the book.

The publisher, International Institute of Management and Entrepreneurship, said the books were given as per the order of the VCs, a claim refuted by some of them who spoke on condition of anonymity.