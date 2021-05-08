Bird flu detected at poultry farm in Punjab's Ludhiana

The Punjab government has notified the poultry farm as an infected area

Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Samples from a poultry farm here tested positive for bird flu, prompting the district authorities to form a committee for a culling exercise and containment operations.

The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases, Bhopal, on Friday confirmed bird flu in a poultry farm at Qila Raipur, about 25 km from here.

Deputy Commissioner Varinder Sharma said the Punjab government has notified the poultry farm as an infected area.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sarkartar Singh has been made the incharge of the committee formed to oversee the culling exercise.

Sharma said the committee will ensure that no live or dead bird, unprocessed poultry meat, eggs, feeds or any other material is taken out of and brought into the poultry farm.

