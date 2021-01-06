Bird flu: Live poultry samples from HP sent for testing

Bird flu: Over 100 samples of live poultry from Himachal Pradesh sent for testing

The poultry samples were sent following the death of over 3,000 migratory waterbirds in and around the wetland

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Jan 06 2021, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 19:55 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Over 100 samples of live poultry birds from around the Pong wetland in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been sent to test if they suffer from avian influenza, state animal husbandry officials said Wednesday.

The poultry samples were sent following the death of over 3,000 migratory waterbirds in and around the wetland after December 28 apparently due to an outbreak of the H5N1 avian influenza among the birds, they added.

Also read: Bird flu: Centre sets up control room after 12 epicentres of outbreak detected

Around 120 samples of domestic live poultry birds, collected randomly from around the wetland, have been sent for testing, they said.

So far no unusual death among the poultry has occurred here but if the samples test positive, all poultry birds in backyard farms within one kilometre of the lake's periphery will have to be culled and commercial farms in the area would be disinfected, they added.

Kangra Additional District Magistrate Rohit Rathour, meanwhile, on Wednesday directed officials to identify at least one site in each sub-division of the district for the safe burial of dead birds. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Himachal Pradesh
Bird Flu

What's Brewing

Pandemic drives more Indians to illegal mica mines

Pandemic drives more Indians to illegal mica mines

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

Rare white tiger born at Nicaragua zoo

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

460 Naxals killed, 161 security crew dead since 2018

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

Why Richa Chadha is wrong to defend 'Madam CM' poster

 