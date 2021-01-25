Bird flu scare: Several birds found dead in UP village

Bird flu scare: Several birds found dead in UP's Jalaun village

The veterinary officer said prima facie the birds appeared to have died of cold

PTI
PTI, Jalaun,
  • Jan 25 2021, 19:51 ist
  • updated: Jan 25 2021, 19:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

As many as five peacocks, four pigeons and four crows were found dead in a village in the district and their bodies were sent for the post-mortem examination, officials said on Monday.

Jalaun Veterinary Officer, Dr Ravindra Kumar, said the birds were found dead in the garden of Karan Singh of Sandi village under the Aata police station on Sunday night and the villagers had buried them soon after finding them dead.

Suspecting an outbreak of bird flu, the villagers, however, informed officials on Monday following which a veterinary team was rushed to the village and the birds’ bodies were retrieved and sent for the post-mortem, said Dr Kumar.

The veterinary officer said prima facie the birds appeared to have died of cold, but to rule out the chances of bird flu in the area, their bodies were sent for autopsy.

The villagers were also told not to touch birds’ bodies and not to bury them if they find any bird dead in their area, he added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Bird Flu
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

Republic Day Parade 2021: All you need to know

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

480,000 killed by extreme weather in 20 years: Analysis

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

How space became ‘great power’ fight between US & China

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

Forget TikTok, Clubhouse is social media’s next star

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

The Lead: Purushottam Agarwal on modern Indian writing

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

DH Toon | 'Netas appropriating Netaji in Bengal'

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

Union Budget 2021: What's in wish list of a common man

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

How we can deal with 'pandemic fatigue'

 