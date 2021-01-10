Birds to be culled in Kanpur zoo over bird flu scare

Authorities on Sunday ordered the culling of all red jungle fowls and other birds inside a zoo in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur after avian flu was confirmed in two samples of dead red jungle fowls.

According to sources, the zoo was closed indefinitely and a complete ban was imposed on the sale of chicken and poultry shops within a 10-km radius of the zoo. Transportation of poultry products was also banned.

Directives were also issued to cull the birds within the vicinity of the zoo, sources said, adding that one-kilometre area around the zoo was declared a containment zone.

Several red jungle fowls and parrots were found dead inside the zoo a few days ago. The National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed avian flu in two samples of the dead birds, sources said.

Besides, several black crows were also found dead in Barabanki, Ayodhya, Sonebhadra and Jhansi districts in the state in the past few days.

Rapid response teams have been formed to check the spread of avian flu and monitor the culling of the birds. ''We are taking all precautionary measures to check the spread of the disease,'' said a senior official of the veterinary department here on Sunday.

Avian flu has spread to several districts in the neighbouring Madhya Pradesh. So far as many as 13 districts in MP were hit by the avian flu.