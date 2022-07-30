BJP accuses Kejriwal of 'shielding' Satyendar Jain

BJP accuses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal of 'shielding' jailed minister Satyendar Jain

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, 'Kejriwal must consider whether he should allow Jain to continue as a minister'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 22:02 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP stepped up its attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday, asking him why is he "shielding" his cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested on graft charges, and whether the minister has any files on him.

Referring to a court observation made on Friday that there was sufficient evidence about Jain's involvement in a money-laundering case as also the remarks made by the Delhi High Court on July 27 that the minister has criminal antecedents, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "Kejriwal must consider whether he should allow Jain to continue as a minister."

Wondering whether the chief minister is "not in a position to seek Jain's resignation", he said, "Perhaps Kejriwal is shielding the minister as the latter has some files on him."

Talking to reporters here, Poonawalla also took potshots at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's decision to withdraw the new excise policy for Delhi for the time being and direct the sale of liquor only through government-run ends amid an ongoing investigation into the policy.

The withdrawal of the policy vindicates the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) stand that it was a "liquor scam, not a liquor policy," he said.

The real purpose of the new policy was to facilitate corruption and it was brought to give undue benefits to the liquor mafia by violating laws and causing irregularities and illegalities, Poonawalla alleged.

Going back to the old policy shows that Kejriwal is afraid of a CBI probe in the matter, which will expose him, the BJP leader said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Satyendar Jain
AAP

What's Brewing

Sangli burst into celebrations as India gets 1st medal

Sangli burst into celebrations as India gets 1st medal

New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine's cultural front

New orchestra goes on tour on Ukraine's cultural front

Militant hotbed in Assam sees return of tigers

Militant hotbed in Assam sees return of tigers

PV Sindhu on her 'ultimate goal'

PV Sindhu on her 'ultimate goal'

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

 