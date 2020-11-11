BJP alarmed by decline in vote share in Uttar Pradesh bypolls

BJP may have managed to retain all of its six seats in the recently concluded by-polls in seven assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh, but a sharp decline in the vote share has come as a rude shock for the saffron party.

In addition, one of the party's candidates lost his security deposit.

A scrutiny of the results revealed that there was a decline of 8 to 9% in the votes polled by the BJP in comparison to its vote share in the 2017 assembly elections.

In the Ghatampur assembly constituency, BJP's vote share stood at around 49% in 2017, but it came down drastically to around 38% in the by-polls.

Similarly, in Tundla and Deoria Sadar assembly constituencies, the saffron party's vote share declined by 8%.

A decline in the vote share was also witnessed in three other assembly seats.

To add to the discomfiture of the party, the party's nominee Manoj Singh lost his security deposit in Malhani constituency and finished a distant fourth.

A senior state BJP leader said that the party always discussed its performance at internal meetings and necessary steps were taken, wherever required. "We will certainly introspect as to why our vote share declined," he told Deccan Herald.