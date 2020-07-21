BJP appoints new chief whips in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha

BJP appoints new chief whips in RS, LS

Former Union Minister Shiv Pratap Shukla and BJP MP Rakesh Singh have been appointed the party's chief whips in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, respectively, sources said on Tuesday.

Shukla, the Rajya Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh will replace Narayan Panchariya who recently retired from the upper house.

While Singh will replace Sanjay Jaiswal, party's Bihar unit chief in compliance of the BJP's 'one person, one post' criterion.

Till recently, Singh was the BJP's chief whip in the Lok Sabha but left the post after he was appointed the BJP's Madhya Pradesh unit head. 

