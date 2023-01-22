BJP hits out at Gehlot govt ill-treating a woman

BJP attacks Gehlot government over video of woman being forcibly moved out of minister's residence

Targeting the ruling party in the state, the BJP on Saturday said it reflects the working of the Congress government and its ministers

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Jan 22 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 13:38 ist
A screengrab from the video which shows the woman being forcibly moved out. Credit: Twitter/@gssjodhpur

The BJP in Rajasthan has attacked the Congress government over a purported video of a woman being forcibly moved out of a public hearing at the residence of state Women and Child Development Minister Mamta Bhupesh.

Targeting the ruling party in the state, the BJP on Saturday said it reflects the working of the Congress government and its ministers.

In the video, the woman is purportedly seen arguing with the minister and later, being moved out of the residence by a male staff member.

Minister Bhupesh could not be reached for comments.

The BJP's Rajasthan unit tweeted in Hindi that the last day of an "arrogant" Congress is not far.

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also condemned the incident.

He tweeted that "a woman who came to Gehlot government minister Mamta Bhupesh with a request was pushed out in front of her daughter".

This government thinks that women "cross their limits if they raise their voice", the MP from Jodhpur tweeted in Hindi.

"These people consider the daughters of the poor as second class citizens. Because of this thinking, there is no limit to barbarism against women in the state," the Union minister

