BJP booth president beaten to death in UP by 6 men

BJP booth president beaten to death in UP by 6 men

Dinesh Singh (40) was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants, they said.

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • Jul 19 2023, 05:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2023, 05:31 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A BJP booth president was on Tuesday allegedly beaten to death by six people in Sahjipur village in Sangrampur area here, police said.

Dinesh Singh (40) was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants, they said.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said the body has been sent for postmortem and that attempts are on to nab the killers.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Crime
BJP

Related videos

What's Brewing

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries

 