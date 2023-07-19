BJP booth president beaten to death in UP by 6 men

A BJP booth president was on Tuesday allegedly beaten to death by six people in Sahjipur village in Sangrampur area here, police said.

Dinesh Singh (40) was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants, they said.

The victim was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.

Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said the body has been sent for postmortem and that attempts are on to nab the killers.