BJP booth president beaten to death in UP by 6 men

A BJP booth president was on Tuesday allegedly beaten to death by six people in Sahjipur village in Sangrampur area here, police said.
Dinesh Singh (40) was beaten with sticks by the bike-borne assailants, they said.
The victim was rushed to hospital where he died during treatment.
Superintendent of Police Ilamaran said the body has been sent for postmortem and that attempts are on to nab the killers.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How Mandela went from hero to scapegoat in South Africa
Learning for the future: Adapt pedagogies to age of AI
Latecomer employee gets notice, blames boss in reply
Satwik-Chirag enter second round at Korea Open
China may launch crewed spacecraft as early as 2027
Wimbledon: Djokovic hit with fine for smashing racket
Vir Das announces world tour, to visit 33 countries