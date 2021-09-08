BJP brings Ayodhya back into limelight ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls

With the Uttar Pradesh government going all out to complete the ongoing projects for the development and renovation of Ayodhya and the likelihood of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the proposed mega 'deepotsav' (lighting of earthen lamps) before the Diwali festival, the religious town is once again in the limelight ahead of the next assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, which are due in March 2022.

According to the reports, the district administration is planning to light 7.50 lakh earthen lamps on the occasion of 'deepotsav', a record of sorts, which will begin two days before Diwali. A prominent Bollywood art director has been contacted to make the set for the 'deepotsav' functions.

Although the district officials said that they had no knowledge about the visit of the prime minister, sources in the state BJP here said that PM Modi might visit the town to take part in the program. ''We plan to invite the Union ministers, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath besides the prime minister for the program,'' said a senior party leader.

Read more: BJP sounds poll bugle, appoints election in-charges in 5 states

The state government has directed the district administration to work on the war footing to complete the projects aimed at renovating several religious spots in the town as well as the Ayodhya railway station. The work on the proposed Shree Ram Airport in Ayodhya is also likely to begin next month, sources added.

The district administration has also planned to organise a mega 'Ramleela' (dramatic presentation of Lord Rama's deeds) in which BJP MP and Bhojpuri film actor Ravi Kishan will play the role of Parashurama. ''Ayodhya is the home of Lord Rama....the town is visited by millions of Hindu pilgrims....we want to change the face of Ayodhya, which was neglected by the previous governments,'' said BJP MP from Ayodhya Lallu Singh.

Incidentally, the BSP had also launched its 'Prabuddh Sammelan' (Brahmin meets) from Ayodhya last month.

Check out DH's latest videos here: